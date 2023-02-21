Over the years, we have seen many Bollywood stories wherein the actors fell in love with their fellow artists. These secret love affairs are not always known to many but they become a perpetual part of media headlines. One such Bollywood love affair was between Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia. Although Dimple Kapadia was married to the veteran star Rajesh Khanna, after their separation, there were rumours about Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s relationship.

When Dimple Kapadia married Rajesh Khanna:

Advertisement

Like many other fans, Dimple Kapadia was also a huge fan of the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and was very fond of him. Rajesh Khanna first noticed Dimple Kapadia in her film Bobby and developed an instant liking for the actress. The two actors soon fell in love and without wasting any more time Rajesh Khanna proposed to Dimple Kapadia for marriage. Overjoyed by this, the actress happily accepted the proposal and the two got married in 1973 when she was only 16 years old. She once said that her wedding with Rajesh Khanna was the biggest high of her life.

Differences came because of Tina Munim

Dimple Kapadia gave a break to her career after marriage and had two daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. But after some time, Dimple started having differences with Rajesh Khanna. After being married for 10 years, both the actors parted ways in 1982, although they did not file for a divorce. According to the reports, there was a rift between Dimple and Rajesh because of Tina Munim. Rajesh Khanna and Tina Munim reportedly got close to each other while shooting for their movies and ended up falling for each other.

After Dimple Kapadia’s separation from Rajesh Khanna, she returned to her parent’s house with her two daughters. Later, in an interview, she said, “The life and happiness in our house came to an end and (my) unhappy married life had included inequality and (my) husband’s infidelity called (our) marriage a farce."

Advertisement

When Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia came close to each other

It was in the 80s when there were rumours about Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s relationship. Sunny not only worked with Dimple but the two also gave many bold scenes together in their movies. As per the reports, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia came close while working together in films like Aag Ka Gola, Manzil Manzil and Narsimha. However, Sunny Deol’s ex-girlfriend, Amrita Singh, once confirmed that he was in a relationship with Dimple.

Soon, there were reports that Dimple, after getting separated from Rajesh Khanna, was in a happy space with her co-star and boyfriend, Sunny Deol. Moreover, when Dimple’s sister, Simple Kapadia passed away, Sunny was seen consoling Dimple during that time. As per the reports, Sunny Deol also gave her the status of his wife in various social gatherings and parties.

Advertisement

Like many other celebrities, Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol also decided to keep their affair a secret. They dated for 11 long years and there were rumours that the two were very much in love. The rumours surfaced online again, a few years ago, when Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol’s photo went viral, where the two were seen holidaying together, holding each other’s hand, and indulging in a conversation. Moreover, rumours were also buzzing about the couple’s secret marriage, but Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia never spoke about their relationship.

Read all the Latest Movies News here