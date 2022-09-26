DID Super Moms 3: Daily Wage Earner Varsha Bumra Announced Winner, Gets 7.5 Lakhs as Prize Money

DID Super Moms season 3 has come to an end, and we have a winner for the show. It is none other than Varsha Bumra. Varsha used to work as a daikly wage earner before she was selected for the dance reality show. Now, she got to not just lift the winner’s trophy, but also take home a whopping prize money of Rs. 7.5 lakhs. While the prize money amount was Rs. 5 lakhs, she also received an additional Rs. 2.5 lakhs from sponsors. She beat the other finalists on the show- Anila Ranjan, Alpana Pandey, Ridhi Tiwari, Sadhna Mishra and Sadika Khan to reach to the top.

Post her terrific win, Varsha said in a statement, “This is honestly a dream come true for me. The entire journey on DID Super Moms has been a great learning experience. I am so glad that I won the trophy, I have worked really hard to reach here and I am immensely grateful to my mentor Vartika Jha and judges who have constantly supported and helped me scale my potential as a dancer. I must say that the competition was really tough, and I have learned a lot from each of my fellow contestants."

Varsha hails from Haryana, and had been working as a daily wage earner at construction sites along with her husband. She had participated on the show in the hope to build a better future for her child.

Talking to Indian Express, Varsha said, “Someone who did not even have the position to speak to the security guard of a show like this, is today the winner. My only motivation was to ensure a better life for my son. And I am confident that we will have a good life after this. I would want to do something in the field of dance hereon."

She also thanked judge Remo D’Souza and said, “Remo sir on camera said that we don’t get money to be on the show and that the clothes are given by the channel. He also offered to help me with money for the time being so that I could perform without any worries."

The show was judged by Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo Dsouza while Jay Bhanushali was the host.

