Did Surbhi Chandna Just Confirm Dating Karnn Sharma With These Mushy Birthday Pics?

TV star Surbhi Chandna has seemingly confirmed her romance with businessman Karnn Sharma. The actress on Friday shared a mushy picture with Karnn on the occasion of his birthday and shared a heartfelt caption with it.

Sharing a cute selfie with Karnn, Surbhi wrote: “9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy." She also added an infinity emoji to the caption. Karnn dropped a sweet comment on her post. “@officialsurbhic Thank you for always Being my Guiding light… And standing by my side like a pillar." He also included a red heart emoji to his comment.

Surbhi’s fans were elated to see the photo and showered the rumoured couple with immense love and blessings. “Big hug to you both," a fan wrote. “You are her guiding light too," wrote another fan.

Karnn also took to Instagram to share a love-filled photo of them. He wrote: “No Measure Of Time With You Will Be Long Enough. But We’ll Start With Forever."

Earlier this year, Surbhi hosted the reality show Hunaarbaaz. The show was earlier hosted by script writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa and stand-up comedian Bharti Singh. However, with Bharti’s maternity leave, Surbhi had to replace her and became the host of the show.

Surbhi is currently seen in Sherdil Shergill alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show narrates the journey of a bold and ambitious girl Manmeet Shergill. Manmeet wants to make a name for herself in a male-dominated field of architecture. In her quest to be at the top of architecture, she meets a carefree boy Rajkumar Yadav (Dheeraj). This meeting culminates in a beautiful love story.

