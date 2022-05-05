Did Suriya Walk Out of Bala's Next Over Disagreements? What We Know

Tamil actor Suriya has been roped in by director Bala after 18 years for their upcoming film that has been tentatively titled Suriya41. The announcement of the project was made in October last year, while the film went on floors in March 2022.

The first schedule of the film was being shot in Kanyakumari at full pace. However, recent reports suggested that something untoward happened on the sets of the film. This was followed by another set of reports and claims that Suriya and Bala got into a heated argument on Wednesday morning following which the former packed up and abruptly left the sets.

But these rumours were soon dismissed by the CEO of 2D entertainment, Rajasekara Pandian, who said that the shooting for the film was progressing smoothly. He added that the first schedule of the film was shot across Rameswaram and Kanyakumari, while the next schedule will be shot in Goa in June, according to DT Next.

2D Entertainment is a production banner managed by Suriya and Jyothika.

Later, through a Tweet, 2D Entertainment announced the completion of the first schedule of Suriya41. “After the successful completion of the 1st schedule of 34 days in Kanyakumari, Surya41 is ready for the next stage!" the Tweet read.

The production house added that the second schedule of the film will be shot over 15 days in Goa. It wrote that extensive set work is being carried out and the shooting is set to begin in June this year.

Suriya had announced his collaboration with Bala through a Tweet last year. Sharing a picture with his father Sivakumar and Bala, Suriya wrote that he was embarking on a beautiful journey with the director after 20 years.

Besides Suriya, the film also stars Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju and Telugu actor Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. While Krithi will act opposite Suriya, Mamitha will play the role of his sister.

