Did Taapsee Pannu Just Confirm Sunny Kaushal Will Be Seen In Haseen Dillruba 2? See Pics

Taapsee Pannu’s latest post on Instagram Stories possibly hinted at the cast of the sequel of Haseen Dillruba. In the frame, we can spot Taapsee with her co-star in the film Vikrant Massey, alongside Sunny Kaushal, writer/co-producer Kanika Dhillon, director Aanand L Rai, director Jayprad Desai and producers, Bhushan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma. In the background, we can hear the Haseen Dilruba song. So does it mean Sunny is also in the sequel? Only Taapsee can tell!

Taapsee was wearing a muted, pale pink georgette saree and paired it with a crop top that flaunted Aztec prints. She kept her make-up and hairstyle extremely subtle and understated with hints of pink and nude highlighting her face.

Advertisement

Take a look at the Instagram stories here.

The plot of Haseen Dillruba revolves around Taapsee’s character who is a suspect in her husband’s [played by Vikrant] murder. The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane in a key role.

A source had told Mid-Day back in July that the sequel is in the making. “There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to. Its success can be attributed to its story and pulpy treatment. The producers and the streaming giant are pursuing the idea of a sequel. Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended." the source said at the time.

Advertisement

Taapsee is known for her work in films including Thappad (2020), Badlaa (2019), Naam Shabana (2017), Haseen Dilruba (2021), and several more. She was last seen in Shabaash Mithu, a biopic based on the life of former India Women cricket caption Mithali Raji.

She will be next seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here