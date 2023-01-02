Did Tamil Actor Yogi Babu Wait For An Hour Outside Thiruttani Temple? What We Know

Tamil actor Yogi Babu, throughout his career, has played some unique roles. Starting his career as a comic relief in films starring stars like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, he has also played leading roles in small-budget films and garnered critical acclaim. In the 2021 political satire Mandela, he played the eponymous character whose single vote would decide the results of the panchayat elections and was very well received. Recently, he also starred in Beast starring opposite Vijay.

However, Yogi Babu is now in the news for his temple visit. Yogi Babu started the new year with a visit to the Thiruttani Temple in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. He appealed to be let in for the darshan using the VIP lane. However, reportedly, despite the VIP lane being empty, the temple authorities would not open it and kept the actor waiting.

Yogi Babu was allegedly made to wait for over an hour for the authorities to let him in through the VIP lane. Seeing no other way, he decided to take the general route into the temple along with the common people who were astounded to see him among the crowd.

Fans shook hands with him and some took selfies. As devotees gathered in huge numbers after word spread that Yogi Babu was there, security guards escorted the actor out of the temple after the darshan, shielding him from the mob.

Yogi Babu will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film Varisu where he will be seen alongside frequent collaborator Thalapathy Vijay once again.

