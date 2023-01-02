Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Break Up? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have now called the relationship off if a new report is to be believed. The actress was dating Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin for a while now, with the couple spotted together at a couple of Kapoor family events. There were also rumours of a wedding in making.

A source has now told ETimes that they’ve broken up. The source claimed, “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly." While they have said to parted ways, the reason behind their break up remains unclear.

The news of their break up came weeks after Tara was missing from the Kapoor family’s renowned Christmas lunch. She was seen attending the lunch party back in 2021 and 2020. The actress made her relationship official with Aadar back in 2020. Sharing a photo from a Diwali party, she wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person".

While Tara and Aadar were not really a PDA couple, they occasionally shared photos of each other on their social media handles. Tara was seen sharing a cute photo of Aadar on his birthday back in August last year. They were also seen attending parties together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Apurva’. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham.

Tara made her big screen debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ along with Ananya Panday. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She then went on to star in films like Marjaavaan and Tadap.

