Did Uorfi Javed Take a Dig at Chahatt Khanna for Her Alleged Connections with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, See Post

Chahatt Khanna and Uorfi Jabed’s rift is known to one and all. The bitterness in their relationship began after Chahatt took a dig at Uorfi for her sartorial choices. The comments and counter comments continued, and it came to a very abrupt end. However, now it looks like Uorfi has taken a dig at Chahatt for her alleged connections with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Uorfi took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the report claiming Chahatt’s association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Commenting on it, she wrote, “But I’m the obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying the media." Check out the story here:

According to a report in India Today, Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil also seem to have met Sukesh, besides Chahatt. “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in its charge sheet, as stated by the portal.

The bitterness between Chahatt and Uorfi began when the former commented on the latter’s choice of clothes and wrote in her story, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

