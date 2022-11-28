Did Varun Dhawan Confirm Kriti Sanon, Prabhas' Relationship? Here's What the Bhediya Actor Said

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas might be the new love birds in B Town if the latest reports and Varun Dhawan are to be believed. Varun and Kriti, who are basking in the success of their film Bhediya, recently attended Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where they can be seen interacting with Karan Johar. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Karan can be seen asking Varun about some list and why Kriti’s name is not on that list.

That’s when Varun seemingly confirms that Kriti might be dating someone who is not from Mumbai and is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone. Varun said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam…" and continued, “kisi ke dil me hai." He further says, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath." For the uninitiated, Prabhas and Deepika are shooting for Project K.

Take a look at the clip:

Meanwhile, Kriti and Prabhas will be seen together in Adipurush along with Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will essay the role of Ram with Kriti Sanon as Sita.

In her recent interview with India Today, Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date among Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. She replied, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas."

Besides Adipurush, Prabhas will also be seen in Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and Project K directed by Nag Ashwin. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also has an amazing lineup of films, including Ganapath and Shehzada.

