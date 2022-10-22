Did You Know A Lot of Nandamuri Balakrishna Films Follow This Trend?

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-talked-about film, which was tentatively titled NBK 107, finally got a title. Earlier today, director Gopichand Malineni announced the film’s title on Twitter. Through his latest tweet, Malineni revealed that the title of the Balayya-starrer is Veera Simha Reddy.

While the title and Balakrishna’s upcoming film has already become the talk of the town, ardent Balayya fans will instantly be able to recognise a trend in his film titles. It is the inclusion of the word Simha in the title, which has been a trend in many films starring the veteran actor. Let us take a look at the movies that had this word, which translates to lion, in their titles:

Simham Navvindi (1983)

This was the very first film that started the trend. The titular character in the film was not essayed by Balakrishna but by his father, NT Rama Rao. Balayya played the second lead in the film, which was directed by D Yoganand.

Bobbili Simham (1994)

This action drama, directed by A Kondandarami Reddy, was the first film where Balayya was cinematically christened as a ‘lion’. The film is known for boasting of actress Roja’s career-best performance.

Samarasimha Reddy (1999)

Samarasimha Reddy was an action drama, which was directed by B Gopal. Alongside Balayya, the film also starred Anjala Zaveri, Simran, Sanghavi, Jayachitra and Prithvi in key roles. This 1999 Telugu film was a moderate hit.

Narasimha Naidu (2001)

Yet another Nandamuri Balakrishna film directed by B Gopal, Narasimha Naidu starred Simran and Preeti Jhangiani opposite Balayya in the lead roles. This movie became the highest grosser of 2001, and it was also the first Telugu movie to earn more than Rs 30 crore at the box office.

Seema Simham (2002)

This G Ram Prasad directorial starred Simran and Reema Sen opposite Balayya. Owing to mixed reviews from the audience and critics, Seema Simham tanked at the box office.

Lakshmi Narasimha (2004)

Lakshmi Narasimha was an official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Saamy, starring Vikram. This Jayanth C Paranjee directorial became one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2004.

Simha (2010)

Simha marked Balayya’s first collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu. A box office blockbuster, the film starred Nayanthara, Sneha Ullal and Namitha in prominent roles.

