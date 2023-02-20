Rani Mukherjee is regarded as one of the top actresses of Bollywood. She has always impressed the audience with her acting skills and delivered some super hits. But the actress always keeps her private life away from the limelight. The actress also does not like to talk much about her married life in front of the media. Rani tied the wedding knot with producer Aditya Chopra in Italy, on April 21, 2014. But not many know that this was Aditya Chopra’s second marriage.

Before marrying Rani Mukherjee, Aditya Chopra was married to Payal Khanna. Aditya’s marriage with Payal lasted about 8 years. But after that, they surprised everyone by calling it quits. Many felt that Rani Mukherjee was behind Aditya Chopra and Payal Khanna’s divorce.

Advertisement

In an interview, Rani said, “I am not the kind of girl who would date a producer for the career. We came close when Aditya was not doing any film."

Rani Mukherjee further said, “When they got divorced there was no one in Aditya’s life. That’s when I started dating him. And importantly, he was not my producer then." It was very difficult for the paparazzi to spot Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra together. And even today it is not possible to spot them anywhere. They like to keep their private life away from the media. The couple got married in 2014. Today, they have a beautiful daughter named Adira who is about 7 years old.

However, Payal Khanna knew Aditya from school days. Both got married in 2001. Aditya’s parents Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra were very close to Payal and it was said that they did not accept Rani Mukherjee quickly. Aditya and Payal got divorced in 2009.

Advertisement

According to reports, 51-year-old Aditya Chopra’s ex-wife Payal Khanna is a film producer as well as an interior designer. Payal and Aditya met at the Bombay Scottish School. Payal first designed a room for a friend. After marrying Aditya, she used to design for Yash Raj Studio.

On the work front, Rani, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, will now be seen in the upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and it is based on true events. The movie revolves around an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the makers recently released the trailer of the movie on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri which received a good response from the viewers. The movie is slated to hit theatres on March 17.

Read all the Latest Movies News here