Did You Know Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna Is Married To This TV Actress?

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has cemented a special place in the hearts of many with his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus’ popular television serial, Anupamaa. Gaurav, who acts opposite Anupamaa’s female lead Rupali Ganguly in the show, has garnered numerous plaudits from viewers. Gaurav and Rupali’s on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by the masses. Off the camera, the 41-year-old actor is head over heels in love with his wife. Gaurav’s ladylove is none other than telly actress Akanksha Chamola.

Akanksha, besides being a popular television actress, also has a strong social media presence. The 38-year-old often gives her fans a run for fashion with her impeccable outfit choices. From uber-chic western wear to gorgeous traditional fits, and a minimalist wardrobe collection, Akanksha can be hailed as the next fashion influencer. The diva is also adept with her experimental and fun makeup looks.

The Swaragini actress is a fitness freak, and her Instagram handle is proof. She maintains a strict workout regime at the gym to stay fit and healthy, inspiring her followers. Akanksha sometimes even blesses her social media feed with her graceful dance moves to groovy tracks.

Akanksha tied the nuptial knot with Gaurav on November 24, 2016, in a grand wedding ceremony. The duo does not shy away from sharing mushy pictures of each other on different social media platforms, engaging in some PDA. The couple shell out some major couple goals, vacationing and spending time together, enjoying their marital life in pure bliss.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the madly-in-love pair met each other while attending their personal work commitments at an auditorium. Soon, both Gaurav and Akanksha struck a bond of friendship, and the rest is history. Earlier, News18 reported that Gaurav was all praises for his beloved wife. “I liked the innocence of Akanksha, while her helping nature had won my heart," the Anupamaa actor shared.

Akanksha’s last television outing was the soap opera Bhutu. Gaurav, on the other hand, is currently featuring in Anupamaa.

