Did You Know Birthday Boy Jr NTR is a Disciple of Sadhguru? Check out Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Telugu Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: It’s impossible to talk about the Telugu film industry without mentioning the NTR family. And one of the family members, Jr NTR aka Tarak is celebrating his birthday today on May 20. The grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Jr NTR has made his own name and fame with some stellar performances in Tollywood. Junior NTR has become one of the prominent faces of the NTR family, all thanks to his performances in movies like RRR and Baadshah.

Jr NTR was born in Hyderabad in 1983. He hit the big screens at the age of 18 and became one of the most successful actors of Tollywood. Married to Lakshmi Pranathi on May 5, 2011, Jr NTR welcome his baby boy Abhay Ram in 2014.

As the Telugu actor celebrates his birthday today, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about his life and career:

Jr NTR’s first on-screen appearance was as a child artist, at the age of 10, in the movie Brahmashri Vishwamitra (1991), which was directed by his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao. While his original name is Tarak, he was popularly known as Jr NTR, which is also his on-screen name. His favourite song is ‘Ralipoye Puvva Neeku Raagalenduke’, his favourite Hollywood movie is ‘Charles Angeles’’ and his all-time favourite movie is ‘Dana Veera Sura Karna’. While his favourite hero is Sr NTR, his favourite actress is Sridevi. Jr NTR is the disciple of Jaggi Vasudev or Sadhguru. That is one reason why Jr NTR is so fond of Yoga and meditation. Jr NTR is the second Indian star, after Rajinikanth, who has got a movie dubbed in Japanese language. In fact, ‘Baadshah’ is the first Telugu movie released in Japan. Jr NTR has a strange connection with number 9, which also happens to be his favourite number. All of his cars are registered with the number 9999. In fact, he paid Rs 10.5 lakh to get registration number 9999 for his BMW 7 series car.

