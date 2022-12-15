Did You Know Dr Rajkumar Considered TN Balakrishna As His Mentor?

Dr Rajkumar is one of those performers whose talent alone allowed him to make a name for himself. Rajkumar, who has appeared in more than 200 films, is one of India’s most well-known actors and a cultural icon. He also achieved national recognition as a classical singer. The fact that Rajkumar regarded TN Balakrishna as his guru is not known to many.

Rajkumar and TN Balakrishna worked together at a company during the initial phases of their careers. It was TN Balakrishna who shared the nitty-gritty of the film industry with him. Their relationship was beyond work.

Everyone adored Rajkumar’s movies, and 31 of them were translated into 53 different languages. That’s a significant accomplishment.

Rajkumar’s real name was Singanalluru Puttaswamy Muthuraj. The actor was given the nickname Annavaru, which means respected elder brother in Kannada, as he amassed a sizable fan base. The actor also received the Padma Bhushan, one of the nation’s highest civilian honours, in 1983.

For the song Naadamaya Ee Lokavella from the movie Jeevana Chaitra, the actor was honoured with a National Film Award in 1992 for Best Male Playback Singer. He also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1995. Also, he is the only actor in the Kannada film industry to have been awarded an honorary doctorate in acting by Mysore University. Rajkumar was honoured with the Kentucky Colonel award too.

