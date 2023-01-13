Did You Know Farah Khan Only Had Rs 30 When Her Father Kamran Khan Died?

Bigg Boss Hindi 16 has been creating controversies, ever since it premiered. Sajid Khan is one of the most talked-about contestants on the show this season. Recently, the filmmaker’s sister, popular Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan, appeared on the show during family week. She celebrated her birthday with Sajid. Farah also interacted with other contestants and gave them amusing nicknames. Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan, whom she referred to as her ‘new-found brothers’, also had an emotional moment with her.

Did you know the now-famous B’town sibling had a tough childhood? Yes, Farah and Sajid might have done well in the industry and carved their niche in their respective fields, but the duo once had to struggle a lot.

In one of the episodes, Sajid Khan described how their father Kamran was a film director, and they were doing well financially. But after one of his father’s movies did not do well, their lives changed drastically. Sajid shared that Kamran drowned himself in alcohol after losing all of his savings, which had negative health effects. When his father passed away, the family did not even have money for his funeral.

Sajid revealed that it was Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, who ultimately offered them some cash. Then, they were able to properly perform the final rites and even buy food for themselves for a few days.

Earlier, in an episode of Indian Idol 13, Farah also discussed her struggling days. She said she and her family had spent six years residing in a store room at a relative’s home, according to the choreographer-filmmaker. She added that she gets angry when people refer to them as privileged. She sobbed as she described how they struggled to say goodbye to their father because they only had Rs 30 with them when he passed away.

Farah gained recognition for her choreography before directing her first film, Main Hoon Na. Additionally, she has directed Tees Maar Khan, Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om. She has also served as a judge and host for well-known reality TV shows.

