Did You Know Harshvardhan Rane Rejected This Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film For Debut?

He was set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 13:55 IST

Before Sanam Teri Kasam, the actor got one more opportunity to debut in Hindi films.
After acting in several regional films, Harshvardhan Rane won millions of hearts with his Hindi debut film Sanam Teri Kasam. The actor has been in the film industry for over a decade now and has come a long way in his career. As Harshvardhan celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday, let us share with you an interesting fact about the actor.

Before Sanam Teri Kasam, the actor got one more opportunity to debut in Hindi films. But he rejected it. Yes, you read that right. He was set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, but he claims to have declined the chance to appear in the romance drama because he would have played a negative character.

According to reports, he said, “The fact that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted me to be part of his film was a high point in my life. But I was not looking to do negative roles. I wanted to do something new and different. People expected me to do negative roles. I wanted to break the norm, and because of that I lost some great work as well."

Despite Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela being a huge success, Harshvardhan claims he doesn’t regret not being a part of the movie. In an interview, he said, “No regrets as such. It’s a dream for any actor to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. I would love to work with him. I hope he has something for me in his next film."

According to rumours, Harshvardhan politely declined the part of Deepika Padukone’s brother in the film after being offered it. Harshvardhan later was seen in the Bollywood film, Sanam Teri Kasam with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane.

