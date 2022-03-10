Did you Know Kamal Haasan Started Acting at the age of 4?

South superstar Kamal Haasan has been in the film business for nearly six decades. He has had some unusual roles to his credit throughout the years. Haasan is a superb filmmaker, screenwriter, and playback vocalist, in addition to being a wonderful actor. He is also a well-known politician. However, only a few people are aware that the renowned celebrity began his career in films as a child artiste at the age of four.

He made his acting debut in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma as Selvam. And because of his mesmerising debut performance, he was awarded President’s Gold Medal. Haasan was just four then.

There was no turning back for him since then. Kalathur Kannamma, a 1960 romantic drama directed by A Bhimsingh, starred late actor Gemini Ganesh and late actress Savitri Ganesh, with Haasan playing the character of their child named Selvam. The plot focuses on the life of a couple who got separated due to their family backgrounds and shows how their kid helps them to reunite.

Following Kalathur Kannamma, Haasan went on to act in a number of films. In 1963, a film called Vanambadi was released. The movie is said to be Haasan’s 4th film. Vanambadi is a Tamil-language thriller film directed by GR Nathan and starring SS Rajendran, Devika, Sheela, and Haasan.

The narrative centres around the lives of a young woman who escapes from the hands of a womanizing Zamindar. She tries to commit suicide but is rescued by an old couple who adopts her. The film tells Meena’s mysterious story.

Haasan’s first adult role was in the 1970 film Maanavan, in which he appeared in a dance sequence.

Meanwhile, Haasan is the only actor to be nominated for both Best Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting Role at The Filmfare Awards for the same movie, Saagar.

