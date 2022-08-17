Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Was Asked Not To Marry Saif Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most prolific actresses of Bollywood in contemporary times. The 41-year-old has constantly delivered memorable performances in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Aitraaz, Omkara, Jab We Met, Ra.One, 3 Idiots, and Udta Punjab, to name a few. The versatile actress is often in the news because of her personal life. Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple have two children together, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kareena opened up about her successful marriage with Saif. Bebo also praised marriage as an institution and said that it is cool for an actress to be married.

When Kareena Kapoor was asked about her opinion on actresses getting married at the peak of their careers, she said, “People were always like don’t get married it’ll be over. But I’m saying that these are things that are now of course I did and then now it’s cool to be married and now it’s fine. But the whole idea is that you have to do things when you want to do them. I wanted to, I wanted to be like okay fine what will happen, it’s fine, won’t get work but I wanted to get married at that point of time and so I did it."

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor has come a long way in Bollywood since her debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee. She is known for doing content-driven films. Recently, Kareena starred in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. Although the film has not been faring well at the box office, critics have appreciated Kareena’s acting in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in a film based on Keigo Higashino’s Devotion of Suspect X. The upcoming film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here