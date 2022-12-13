Did You Know Rajinikanth Got Embroiled In These Controversies?

Rajinikanth celebrated his 72nd birthday on Monday. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and coming from a humble background, Thalaiva became a phenomenon as an actor and star, gaining recognition all over the world.

Rajinikanth held numerous odd jobs, including that of a bus conductor, before breaking into the movie industry. He is currently, without a doubt, the biggest star in Indian cinema. His humility, patience and self-control make him the massive star that he is today.

Despite being loved immensely by his fans and colleagues, the actor got embroiled in controversies at times. Let’s take a look at some of them.

In June 2015, the Madras High Court served notice to superstar Rajinikanth in response to a request from a financier looking to take legal action against Kasthuriraaja, the actor’s son-in-law. In response to the High Court giving him notice regarding a civil lawsuit, Rajinikanth stated, “I am experiencing mental anguish and my reputation is being tarnished among the public." On July 8, 2015, the actor submitted a counter-affidavit as soon as the court gave him notice, stating, “I don’t understand how such a lawsuit could be recorded. The lawsuit was filed with the intent to slander and disparage me and to demand money." S Mukanchand Bothra, the financier, said in his lawsuit that he had given Kasthuriraaja an advance of Rs 65 lakh.

Rajinikanth’s admirers commemorated his 63rd birthday in 2013 with a variety of posters, special poojas and charitable endeavours. But one of their overly exuberant supporters’ posters cost them, as well as Rajinikanth. The controversial poster reportedly showed the celebrity standing in line to cast his ballot, while Hindu deities Ganesha and Vishnu were shown toeing in line behind him. The Tamil text on the banner said, “Even gods would cast their vote if you come to politics." The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a religious organisation, was enraged by this and filed a complaint against the actor and his followers.

A budding filmmaker claimed that the plot for Rajinikanth’s Lingaa was lifted from the film Mullai Vanam 999, which was based on the biography of Colonel John Pennycuick, the British engineer responsible for building the Mullaperiyar dam. An aspiring filmmaker from Madurai named KV Ravi Rathinam filed a lawsuit against the producers of the movie Lingaa, claiming that they had plagiarised his work.

