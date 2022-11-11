Did You Know Rajinikanth Had a Small Role in The Rekha-Starrer Phool Bane Angaray?

Phool Bane Angaray, directed by KC Bokadia, was released on July 12, 1991, and was a box-office success. This film revolved around the storyline of Namrata (played by veteran actress Rekha), who wishes to avenge the death of her husband, Inspector Ranjit Singh (played by superstar Rajinikanth). Rekha’s exemplary performance was one of the major highlights of this crime drama. The audience was also bowled over by Rajinikanth’s short, yet memorable performance.

His character, Ranjit, gets into loggerheads with gangster politician Bishamber Prasad (played by actor Prem Chopra) — who gets his rival politician Dutta Babu (played by actor Parikshit Sahni) killed. Ranjit has proof regarding Bishamber’s involvement in this murder. However, he is pressured by his superiors to not take any action. Despite facing extreme pressure, Ranjit continues to pursue the murder case against Bishamber. In this pursuit, the lives of his family members are also threatened. Ranjit is shot dead in a bid to save his wife Namrata, who thereafter decides to avenge her husband’s murder by joining the police force. Whether Namrata succeeds in her objective or not, forms the core theme of Phool Bane Angaray.

Advertisement

Thalaivar didn’t care about the fact that he was roped in for a role, which will end in the first half of the film. Nor did he have any qualms about acting in a film where an actress played the protagonist, which was no mean feat around that time. He left no stone unturned to get the nuances of his character perfectly.

Rekha hogged the limelight in this film. Her acting was applauded by critics and audiences alike. Rajinikanth’s performance was not given a fair deal of spotlight in the film, yet he received much-deserved recognition when Phool Bane Angaray was released in Chennai. According to reports, the film — which was made on a budget of Rs 2.15 crore — clocked a total of Rs 6 crore at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here