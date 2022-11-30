Did You Know Rajinikanth’s Favourite Daily Soap Is Sun TV Drama’s Ethirneechal?

Stars have to work day and night. But do you know that despite their busy schedules, some stars take out time for their hobbies? Let’s take the example of Rajinikanth. The South superstar is apparently fond of a Sun TV serial Ethirneechal. No matter how busy Rajinikanth is, he will take time and switch on to Sun TV to watch his favourite drama.

This Tamil serial stars Madhumitha, Kaniha, Priyadarshini and Haripriya in prominent roles. The drama is financed by Sun Entertainment and Thiruselvam Theatres. Ethirneechal premiered on February 7 this year on Sun TV, and is digitally streamed on Sun NXT. The story of the drama revolves around a high-achiever Janani, and her three sisters Eshwari, Renuka and Nandhini who are all well-educated. The three sisters of Janani have married unemployed husbands, without the consent of their parents. So, they have to manage both the home and office. Their husband disapproves of their profession, but Janani wants her sister to work and be financially independent.

This serial throws light on the current scenario of Indian society. The director, V Thiruselvam, wants to emphasize on the grim reality of patriarchy and how women are suffering from it. The director is known for serials such as Kolangal, Metti Oli and Pokkisham.

Rajinikanth’s sci-fi action movie 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, turned 4 recently. Dharma Productions posted a poster on Instagram along with the caption, “An unforgettable face-off that still thrills millions across the spectrum! #4 Years of 2 Point Zero." The movie is the sequel to the 2010 superhit action movie Robot, directed by Shankar, stars Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

When 2.0 and its Hindi and Telugu dubs were released in 2018, it was hailed as a huge success. In addition to Rajinikanth and Akshay, Amy Jackson played a significant role in the movie. Fans flooded the comment area and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons as soon as the production company posted the poster.

