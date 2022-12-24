Did You Know Ramachari Actor Rithvik Krupakar was Mocked for his Weight?

The name Ramachari has left an indelible mark in the annals of Sandalwood history and also made a mark in the Kannada television industry. Ramchari is a TV soap which has Rithvik Krupakar and Mouna Guddemane in the lead roles and is directed and produced by K S Ramji. Shankar Ashwath is also seen in a prominent role. Recently, Rithvik came as a guest on Nannamma Superstar Season 2. While having a gala time at the show, the actor revealed an unknown fact from his childhood that had stunned not only his fans but is also part of his journey to where he is right now.

While arriving on the stage he had a sumo wrestler’s costume on and Akash who appeared as Tirthankar Prasad in the daily soap opera Kendasampige was also present on the stage. While interacting, Rithvik’s four-year-old photo was shown in the background screen where he can be seen as healthier than he is now.

Speaking about the picture, Rithvik shared that he was around 125 kg four years ago. He recalled a moment when he was out with his friends and everyone made fun of him due to his body size. He then decided to change his lifestyle which included his diet and hit the gym to lose the required fat in the body. He then said that he is now 85 kg.

Later he received a standing ovation for his determination and hard work.

Here watch the promo:

In another promo shared by the channel, Rithvik aka Ramachari can be seen posing with his sumo body suit and even he is shaking his leg while everyone cheers for him as he nailed his dancing steps. His co-star Mouna aka Chatulatha can be seen continuously cheering all the way.

With a poignant storyline, Ramachari bagged the top slot in the TRP charts of Kannada television some time back.

