Did You Know Rekha Was A Part Of Yaarana?

Well, who doesn’t love the on-screen chemistry of evergreen actors Rekha and Big-B? Almost everyone. The on-screen couple has given a massive number of hits and we are not complaining.

The on and off-screen chemistry of the duo has always been in the headlines but today we are not here to discuss that. We are here to discuss one of the most popular and successful films, Yaarana. The star cast of the film was huge and it included Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Kapoor in the lead role. Among others, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, Tanuja, and Ram Sethi played supporting roles.

Even though Rekha was not part of the star cast of this film, you’ll be surprised to know she was there in the film. Here’s how;

For those of you who don’t know, Rekha has not only mastered acting and dance but is also proficient in many languages. And in this film, not many know that Neetu’s voice was dubbed by Rekha in several scenes to make the scenes impactful. According to media reports, film director Rakesh Kumar used the voice of Rekha to make the film more spectacular.

Rekha, the daughter of Tamil actor Jaimini Ganesan and Telugu actress Pushpavalli, knows Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English as well. Apart from this, due to her strong voice, he has also done dubbing in many films.

Yaarana was released in 1981, and it soon emerged as a blockbuster and one of the highest grossers of the year. All the songs were sung by Kishore Kumar except one. The music was composed by Rajesh Roshan.

The songs of the film like Chukar Mere Mann Ko, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana are still fresh in the minds of music lovers.

