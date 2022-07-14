Did You Know Sanjeev Kapoor Was Initially Rejected For Khana Khazana?

Khana Khazana starring chef Sanjeev Kapoor was one of the most renowned food-based shows on Indian television. It was created by award winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. But did you know that Sanjeev kapoor was initially rejected by the makers? Well, yes.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Hansal recalled the time when he first spotted Sanjeev Kapoor and how the two started shooting for the show. ““I would go to hotel, looking for chefs who would look presentable. I went to Centaur, now Tulip Star Banquet Hall. I asked the manager. He presented my four chefs like it was my swayamvar. ‘Choose the one you like’. So we’re all having coffee and another guy in a chef coat arrives. He tells me that I should let him know if he needs anything, ‘my name is Sanjeev Kapoor’. He was not invited by the FnB manager," Hansal added.

After they started shooting, the channel dediced not to go with Sanjeev Kapoor. Reason? The channel thought that a woman will have a better impact. “Housewives want someone relatable, a woman cooking, not a man," he said.

Initially, Hansal compiled with the demand made by channel and started show with a female chef. The show failed to struck a chord with audience. By the 12th episode, channel had decided to wind up the show. Hansal was asked to do whatever he liked for the last few episodes. It was at this moment when Hansal called Sanjeev Kapoor. “Sanjeev came over and asked me ‘what do I make’? I showed him the paneer, the spinach, the chicken, onion, tomatoes and stuff. And, he came up with a dish called Shaam Savera."

And, the rest is history.

