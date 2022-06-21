Did You Know Sridevi Wanted Her Daughter Janhvi Kapoor to Become a Doctor?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most-loved actresses of the present generation. Despite coming from a film background, she has introduced her own aura and charm to the industry. Be it a romantic and homely role in Dhadak or a powerful confident role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi is known to nail it all. Unfortunately, even before her debut film was released, she lost her closest person, her mother, Sridevi. In an old interview, the actress revealed that her mother didn’t want her to pursue acting but rather wanted her to become a doctor. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

As Janhvi is gearing up for another release Good Luck Jerry, we remember the time Sridevi wanted her daughter to pursue a different career. In an old interview with Indian Express, the Roohi actress said, “When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don’t know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don’t have the intellect to become a doctor.’” She even added that her father Boney Kapoor convinced her mother to let her join the film industry. Spilling the beans, she further informed, “He was very chilled out. He is like a typical Kapoor. He was very supportive. He eased mom into the idea of it.”

Maybe, it was destiny that Janhvi took the path of the entertainment industry and has been doing well. Recently, she revealed the poster of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry which will be released on the OTT platform next month.

Advertisement

In the poster, Janhvi can be seen in a thrilling avatar as she holds the gun. In the second picture, she is seen looking into the camera alongside two tiffin boxes full of noodles and momos. Now, it’ll be interesting to witness the actress play two different roles in one film. Apart from Janhvi, Aanand L. Rai’s film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.