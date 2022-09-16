Did You Know Sudheer Babu Was Offered A Role In Brahmastra?

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has just completed its first week at the box office. And, it is safe to say that the film is doing great. The movie has been released on a grand scale, being dubbed in all four South languages. The Telugu version was presented by famed director SS Rajamouli. Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra. And, the narration, in the Telugu version, has been done by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

However, the Telugu connection of Brahmastra does not end there alone. Reportedly, another popular Telugu actor could have also been a part of the grand movie.

This Telugu actor has already made his debut in Bollywood as an antagonist in the 2016 Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi. As you may have already guessed, we are talking about Sudheer Babu. The actor is recently into promotions of his upcoming film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, where he is paired opposite Krithi Shetty. During one of its promotional events, he said that he missed out on a role in Brahmastra.

Due to prior obligations, according to Sudheer Babu, he was forced to decline the offer. The script intrigued him and he thought the role was challenging, he claimed that at the time he had been working on another movie called Sammohanam. The schedules of both the films clashed and he had to turn down Ayan Mukerji.

However, Sudheer Babu has not revealed which character he was offered in the movie. It could be the one played by Akkineni Nagarjuna or it could have been a character that was omitted from the final script.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Brahmastra has passed the Rs 300 crore mark globally on completion of a week at the box office and is on its way to overtaking Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

