Did You Know Tamannaah Bhatia Started Her Film Career At The Age Of 17?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been ruling cinema for over a decade and has come a long way in her career. Since the actress is turning a year wiser today, fans are pouring in love from all directions. Tamannaah Bhatia has had several ups and downs in her 17-year career as an actor in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She began her acting career at the age of 15 with Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005, while still in school.

When she was studying for her board exams, she received an audition call for the Telugu film ‘Sri,’ starring Manchu Manoj.

Advertisement

Tamannaah’s big break in Telugu films came with Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days (2007). The film was a huge success. Tamannaah received critical acclaim for her performance as a college student in the acclaimed Tamil film Kalloori the same year.

Following these were massive box-office successes in Telugu and Tamil films such as Ayan, Kanden Kadhalai, Paiyya, Siruthai, 100% Love, and Badrinath. Despite her films’ commercial success, there were concerns about her career because she was cast in stereotypical roles.

On this occasion, the makers of Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming Malayalam film Bandra have released a special poster in her honour. The director of Bandra, Arun Gopy, shared the special poster on social media and wished Tamannaah Bhatia a happy birthday. While posting this he wrote, “Wishing a wonderful birthday to the Queen of BANDRA, @tamannaahspeaks."

Advertisement

Arun Gopy’s Bandra stars Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Tamannaah Bhatia makes her Malayalam film debut in the upcoming film. Arun Gopy, who had directed Dileep earlier in 2017, for the blockbuster ‘Ramaleela’ is reuniting with the actor for ‘Bandra’. The upcoming film is described as an action thriller, and it was shot in Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Rajasthan.

In a recent interview, Arun Gopy revealed why he cast Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady, “We approached her feeling that she was most ideally suitable for the character. She too felt that it was a role that would fit her well and she was happy to come on. Her character will be speaking some Malayalam and Hindi."

Read all the Latest Movies News here