Did You Know There Were 90 Dance Steps In RRR's Golden Globe-Winning Song Naatu Naatu?

Ever since music composer MM Keeravani, along with singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, won the Golden Globe award for the RRR song Naatu Naatu, the dance number has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Naatu Naatu, which became a party anthem last year, is now trending once again after the big win. Since public interest in the song is at its peak, read on to know some interesting trivia behind the making of Naatu Naatu.

In a recent interview about how the song came about, MM Keeravani mentioned that SS Rajamouli told him that the song should be about two great dancers showing their full potential. As the story of the film takes place in the 1920s, Keeravani mentioned the lyricists were instructed to keep the words relevant to that period. Naatu Naatu was written by Chandra Bose in Telugu and Madan Karki in Tamil.

On January 17, 2020, MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose started working on the masterpiece, which ultimately took close to 19 months to come together. According to the story, Jr. NTR’s character is from Telangana and Ram Charan’s character hails from Andhra, so nuances from both regions had to be included in the dance steps. The song was written in a way to reflect the socio-economic ups and downs of the time.

For this song, choreographer Prem Rakshit came up with more than 90 different dance steps. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s hand-in-hand dance required 18 takes to film. The music video for the song was shot in front of Ukraine’s Presidential Palace.

Ram Charan mentioned Naatu Naatu when he was asked who hurt themselves during the action scenes in RRR. “Talking about it still makes my knees tremble. Indeed, it was what it was, a beautiful form of suffering, and look where it brought us! Thanks to that, we are now standing here on this carpet, speaking to you today," he told interviewer Marc Malkin on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

Jr NTR further revealed that the song was shot toward the end of the film’s shooting after 65 nights of torture, filming tough action sequences.

