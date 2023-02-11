Late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna was known to be the first superstar of the Indian film industry. The actor was acclaimed for giving the highest number of solo hits and had a huge fan following for decades. Rajesh Khanna’s life was no less interesting than his films. From his style of acting, stardom, love life, and craze among female fans — everything was talked about. Even today, there are heaps of stories about him that people love to listen to and read with great interest. Everyone knows about Rajesh Khanna’s relationship with Dimple Kapadia and Anju Mahendru, but there was another actress too, who called herself his live-in partner. According to the reports, Anita Advani and Rajesh Khanna lived together for around 8 years.

After the death of the veteran actor, his relationship with Anita remained in the headlines. Anita used to claim that she was Rajesh Khanna’s live-in partner and was in a relationship with the actor for many years. After the actor passed away, there was a lot of uproar in his family. Anita tried to prove her rights by claiming to be the late actor’s “surrogate wife."

Anita has also been a part of the show Bigg Boss. During the show, she said that she was depressed after Rajesh Khanna’s death, and coming to the show has given her peace. Anita also revealed in one of her interviews, saying, “I call myself his surrogate wife. I have lived with Rajesh Khanna at Aashirwad for around 8 long years. During this period, I used to take care of him as a wife would do."

She had also said in an interview with ABP News, “I used to take care of him, keep Karva Chauth fast for Rajesh. What more proof do I have to give?" Anita also raised questions about Rajesh’s family and said, “Where were his family members at that time when he was battling loneliness and depression?"

A day after Rajesh Khanna’s death, members of his family reportedly received a legal notice from Anita’s contention in taking legal recourse saying, “I will fight for what is my right." These claims of Anita had created a buzz in the industry. But Dimple, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna did not speak about this to the media. On these claims of Anita, Harsh Raseen, son of Bhupesh Raseen — who was a close friend of Rajesh Khanna — had told the media: “I have seen Anita many times in Ashirwad, she was Kakaji’s friend, but there was no live-in relationship between the two."

Will the truth of Rajesh and Anita’s relationship ever be disclosed?

Even before the death of the veteran actor, his photographs were published along with Anita’s statement. She herself disclosed her relationship with the actor in the media and said, “Our relationship is very special, deep and sacred." The day this was published in the newspaper, Rajesh Khanna got angry and asked Anita to go back when she arrived at his house. The late actor himself never talked about Anita, nor accepted the relationship with her.

(Note- Some information has been taken from journalist Yasir Usman’s book, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge)

