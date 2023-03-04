Tollywood actor Manoj Manchu is currently making headlines for his second marriage. On Friday, the actor tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy, the daughter of late politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy. The wedding was held in Hyderabad at his sister, actress Lakshmi Manchu’s residence in Film Nagar. The event was an intimate affair attended by their family members and close friends. Today, let’s take a look at Manoj Manchu’s personal life and film career.

Manoj Manchu was born on May 20, 1983. His parents are actor Mohan Babu and Nirmala Devi. He has two siblings, elder sister Lakshmi Manchu and elder brother Vishnu Manchu. Both of them are actors. The Telugu audience was familiar with Manoj since he was a child, as he started his career as a child artist.

In 2004, Manoj started his career as a lead actor. He appeared in the romantic comedy film Donga Dongadi. Later, he appeared in the movie Sri and then in Raju Bhai and Nenu Meeku Telusa. All these had a mediocre run at the box office. Manoj got his breakthrough after appearing in the 2010 action comedy film Bindaas. The film was directed by Veeru Potla, and it turned out to be the biggest hit of Manoj’s career.

In the same year, his next film Vedam was also a critical and commercial success. He received praises for his performance in Vedam. After this, he never looked back and worked in popular movies like Potugadu, Current Theega, Superstar Kidnap, Shourya, and Attack. He was last seen in a 2018 Telugu-language political drama film Operation 2019, helmed by Karanam P Babji. It also stars Srikanth, Yagna Shetty, and Diksha Panth in the lead roles.

In May 2015, Manoj married his girlfriend Pranathi Reddy in a grand ceremony. Later, in 2019, he confirmed his divorce from Pranathi.

Manoj Manchu is coming back to the silver screen after a gap of four years with the film, What The Fish. The movie is a dark comedy and high-octane thrilling family entertainer, directed by Varun Korukunda. The film is produced under the banner 6ix Cinemas and is all set to release in theatres in August. The makers have not yet finalised the release date.

