Did You Know Veteran Actress Shubha Khote Was a National Champion in Cycling?

Veteran actress Shubha Khote has been a part of the entertainment industry since 1955. At that time, she was a child actress who had started her career at the age of 4. The 84 year-old is still fit and active, and is all excited about her new project, the TV show Spy Bahu. In a recent interview, she has revealed that she was a national level cyclist and attributes it to her fitness to this day and age.

Talking to Bombay Times, Shubha Khote revealed that even her father was a national level sportsperson and said, “My father was a gymnast and I was a national champion in cycling. I feel that has helped me maintain my fitness levels. We used to constantly exercise and follow a balanced diet."

Advertisement

She further added, “Even now, I have a few gym equipment at home and I try and exercise every day. I don’t diet, but I have my two meals and believe in being a happy person. That has helped me enjoy my life."

That is inspiring for sure. Shubha Khote is sharing screen space with her daughter, Bhavana Balsaver for Spy Bahu. She is portraying the role of the grandmother-in-law. The show, that aired on Colors on the 14th of March, stars Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad in the lead, and also has Ayub Khan, Sanjeev Jogtiyani, Devashish Chandrimani and Manas Shah. Shibha Khote has been a part of several prominent films and TV shows. She had played the role of Dadi in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and was also a part of shows like Zabaan Sambhal Ke where she played Ms. Dixit, and films like Mili, Gol Maal, Gharana amongst others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.