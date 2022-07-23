Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda Just Wore Chappals Worth Rs 199 For Liger Trailer Launch?

The trailer launch of the upcoming pan-India movie Liger became one of the most talked about events of this month. The lead actors of the movie Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday kept their best fashion foot forward to attend the launch event. But did you know that Deverakonda opted for Rs 199 chappals to grace the trailer launch? In a recent interview, the South superstar’s stylist Harmann Kaur confirmed the rate of the actor’s footwear.

Notably, it wasn’t a fashion mishap, instead, it was a deliberate decision made by Deverakonda and his stylist. During the interaction with Pinkvilla.com, Kaur revealed that there were many brands that approached the actor’s team with a range of stylish looks. Amidst this, the actor’s team was also finalising different outfits for Deverakonda until one fine day when the actor stated that he wants his promotional look to be close to his character in the movie. He wanted to bring out the vibe of an underdog wherever he went and seemingly the team has been successful in making the mark.

Apart from deciding on the vibe of his look, Deverakonda also asked his stylist to give him basic chappals to wear for his promotional events. At first, Kaur was a little hesitant but later they went on board with the idea. Shockingly, the rate of his chappals that he chose for the trailer launch event was only Rs 199.

The stylish told the portal, “He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay’s dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country. I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth Rs 199 was really brave of Vijay but I’m glad it was received with a lot of love".

Not only this but Vijay Deverakonda did not only suggest that he’ll wear chappals to the event, but he also gave his stylish a set of words to be printed on the sets of tees for his promotional spree.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming actioner Liger also features boxing legend Mike Tyson in a special cameo appearance. The movie will hit the big screens on August 25, 2022.

