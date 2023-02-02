Actress Suraiya, who appeared in films such as Anmol Ghadi, Mirza Ghalib, Phool, and Khoobsurat, was a precious gem of the film industry. The multi-talented diva was not only a fantastic actress but a fabulous singer as well and she had wowed audiences with her singing in addition to her acting.

Although there were millions of fans of Suraiya in the world of cinema, she was completely alone in real life. The story of Suraiya and Dev Anand’s unfulfilled love is narrated to date. According to reports, it’s said that Suraiya had fallen in love only once during her long career in films and when that love could not be fulfilled, the actress decided to remain single for the rest of her life. And for those of you who wonder where it started, we are here to tell you the same.

Suraiya and Dev Anand met on the set of the 1948 film Vidya and their love blossomed during this film’s shoot. They used to spend a lot of time together. Gradually, the news of their closeness came to the family members of Suraiya. As soon as they came to know about Suraiya and Dev Anand’s relationship, Suraiya’s family members became furious with anger and placed guards on this actress.

Advertisement

Suraiya was unable to meet or speak with Dev Anand after this incident. As they came from different religions, which caused her grandmother to strongly oppose their marriage. In his autobiography “Romancing with Life," Dev Anand also mentioned his and Suraiya’s relationship.

According to media reports, Dev Anand planned to drive Suraiya away and marry her, but Suraiya’s grandmother found out. When this actress’s family members threatened to kill Dev Anand, she retreated. He refused Dev Anand’s marriage proposal and kept his distance from him for the rest of her life.

Suraiya had also referred to herself as a coward in one of her interviews when discussing her love story. She stated that she lacked the courage to confront her family members. After the conclusion of this love story, Dev Anand moved on with his life. His co-star Kalpana Karthik married him. This actress buried her unfulfilled love’s pain in her chest and spent her entire life alone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here