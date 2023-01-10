Did You Notice The Mistakes In These Scenes From Ajay Devgn-Starrer Drishyam 2?

Drishyam 2 has been one of the most successful Bollywood films of 2022. According to reports, the Abhishek Pathak-directorial has earned more than Rs 228 crores so far, and it is on track to earn a lifetime total of Rs 235 crores net.

The thriller film’s total worldwide gross is expected to exceed Rs 300 crores. Drishyam 2 is Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grossing film of all time, following Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Despite being a spectacle to watch, this film was not devoid of mistakes, even small ones. Today, let’s throw some light on them.

The first one would be this scene, where Ajay is shown in a car with his entire family. In this scene, when his car is shown in a long shot, not a single car is visible in the vicinity. But in the very next scene, during the inside shot of the car, another car can be seen behind them. Now, even if a car suddenly starts following you, it will make you think where was it a few seconds ago?

The next is this scene, where Ajay is seen having lunch outside with his family. Both his daughters are seen fighting to take hold of a bottle of sauce. When the sauce comes out of the bottle, it spoils Ajay’s white shirt. But when it spreads, if you look carefully, it seems like the sauce cannot come out of the bottle with such force and reach Ajay’s shirt.

Now let’s talk about the third mistake, you must have seen that many children were present on Ajay’s younger daughter’s birthday in the film. But only two gifts were seen. It seems that barring those two, none of the others brought her a gift, which is a bit strange.

The last mistake of the film was when Ajay went out with his family. During this, in one scene, the trunk of their car is shown open. In the next scene, the trunk is shown closed. Now, it is a matter of thought that when all the people were together, then who went and closed the trunk of the car.

