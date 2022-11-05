Did Zayn Malik Take Dig At Elon Musk After Twitter Take Over? Check Out Ex-One Direction Member's Tweet

Singer Zayn Malik seems to have taken a dig at Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. The former One Direction singer returned to the platform to post a rare tweet regarding shifting his social media communication activities from Twitter to Facebook. The tweet left fans in splits, leading them to believe that it was a jibe at Musk.

The Pillow Talk singer on Friday took to Twitter and wrote, “Does anyone feel like going back to FaceBook?" Fans had all kinds of reactions to him. “I’ll do whatever you tell me to do," a fan tweeted. “For you baby I would be Batman," added another. “if zayn wants to go back to FaceBook We go back to FaceBook," a third fan said.

“Pls — not this," a fan disagreed. “I need your new music not Facebook," another added.

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk took over Twitter and will serve as the chief executive officer, Reuters reported earlier this month. The business magnate bought the social media company for $44 billion. Following the acquisition, it was reported that Musk was planning on charging $8 a month for the verification tick. There have also been multiple reports of the company laying off its current employees.

The layoffs have reportedly taken place in India as well. As per reports, the new Twitter owner sacked almost the entirety of the company’s team in India. The company that once had between 230 to 250 employees in the country, now has less than 10 people left, reported the Mint.

It is also reported that the employees lost access to Twitter’s internal systems like Slack, emails and laptops. A few employees also chose to resign in anticipation of the layoffs, said a lawyer close to Twitter India. The teams impacted by these layoffs are Twitter’s curation team, the communications, global content partnerships, sales and ad revenue team. The engineering and product teams are also sizeable and downsized.

