Diddy Says Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars Feud Is Over: 'It’s All Love, They’re Brothers'

The 94th Academy Awards concluded yesterday amid much anticipation and after several delays. While Sian Heder’s CODA bagged the Best Picture Award, Will Smith bagged the Best Actor award. However, this time, the focal point shifted from the big winners at the Oscars to an incident that marred the occasion. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, hours after the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy stirred, their mutual friend Sean Combs - who now goes by Diddy - told Page Six while at the Vanity Fair bash that the superstars are doing fine, reported Dailymail.

The 52-year-old said to the outlet, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers." Diddy has been friends with both Smith and Rock for decades.

But, the very next day, a source told TMZ that Smith and Rock have not spoken since the incident and the tension between them is not ‘over.’

Source to TMZ also stated that Rock was ‘shaken and bewildered’ after the slap because he did not know that Jada suffered from alopecia and that is why she is bald.

The entertainment outlet also shared that the comedian went to a dressing room after he was slapped. And later he managed to make it to Guy Oseary’s Oscars After Party ‘to try and have some fun’ before he went to bed.

However, Diddy said the movie stars were fine. An NBC reporter present at the Vanity Fair After Party, claimed Chris and Will would have ‘some sort of public make-up’ or ‘reconciliation’ at the post-Oscars Vanity Fair bash following the physical altercation. But Chris never showed.

During the slap, Diddy was present backstage. Immediately after the violent incident, Diddy was seen on stage introducing Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro for a tribute to the 50-year anniversary of The Godfather.

Diddy addressed the slap on stage and said the Men In Black star and 57-year-old comedian Rock, had to make up at the Oscar after-party.

For the unversed, during Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Later the same day, Smith publicly apologised to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the live Oscars 2022, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Will was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in ‘King Richard’.c

