Didn't Have Money Even For 2 Meals, Says Two-time Miss Trans Queen Winner Shyraa Roy

Shyraa Roy, who won the Miss Trans Beauty Queen title last year, has won the competition once again. The two-time champion recently spoke to Aaj Tak about her journey.

Shyraa said that she was born in Pakistan and shifted to Dubai with her family. After completing her education she worked as an RJ. She has interviewed a lot of celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Vidya Balan and several other actors. Shyraa always thought of living an extravagant lifelike these actors. After giving a lot of thought to this topic, she returned to Pakistan.

She registered for Miss Pakistan Beauty Competition 2020. After this, Shyraa told her family that she was a trans girl. Shyraa lost her family’s support the moment she revealed this truth. She was shattered emotionally. Adding to the trauma was the fact that she did not have money for even two meals. What Shyraa had was immense courage and determination to achieve her goals. Although Shyraa couldn’t win the 2020 competition, she didn’t lose hope and met the organiser of Miss Pakistan Beauty Competition 2021.

Shyraa went through a complete overhaul under the organiser who groomed her for every step in the competition. Despite that, jury was not happy with her performance but decided to give her another chance in the form of a portfolio shoot. The jury created a new category, Miss Trans Queen, in the beauty pageant. Despite being covid positive, Shyraa completed her portfolio shoot. Impressed with her performance, Shyraa won the title in 2021 and 2022.

Shyraa had immense love for India. She described her liking for the culture, tourist attractions and food of India. Shyraa said that she had relished Indian delicacies many times in Dubai. Shyraa also wishes to visit all tourist destinations of India.

