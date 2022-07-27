'Didn't Know It Was Dubbed': National Awards Jury Member On Sync Sound Honour To Dollu

The 68th National Film Awards were announced last Friday, and the Kannada film Dollu secured two trophies. Now, the film has run into controversy as it clinched an award for the ‘Best Location Sound Recordist’ (for sync sound films only).

Confusion arose when Oscar and BAFTA-winning sound mixer and designer Resul Pookutty said that the film was dubbed and is not a sync sound film. Following this, the movie’s sound designer Nithin Lukose alleged that the award jury had erred in this regard.

Now, the National Film Award Jury has reacted to the controversy after they failed to distinguish between dubbing and sync sound. The jury said that the film producers misrepresented the information. Jury member VG Thampi said that he did not realise that there was no sync sound when he saw the film.

Resul Pookutty tweeted barely a few hours after the announcement of the 68th National Film award:

While, Nithin questioning the capabilities of award jury members, wrote, “I don’t know what happened behind the curtains of the National Award selections and its procedures, But I pity the judgment of the jury who couldn’t differentiate between a dub and a sync sound film, claims to be the experts in the scenario!"

Talking about Malayalam cinema, the regional industry bagged a total of 13 awards at the 68th National Film Awards. Apart from this, Aparna Balamurali won the best actress award, while, Shalini Usha took home the best screenplay award.

Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum alone clinched four awards. Satchidananda K R (Sachi) got the best director award for the movie. Nanchiamma, a native of Attapadi, won the award for the best playback singer for the folk song Kalakatha Sandanamele. Biju Menon won the best supporting actor award for his performance in the film.

