'Didn't Like Him Very Much on First Meet': Pallavi Joshi on Husband Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files has opened to a terrific response at the box office. The film addresses the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley in the early 1990s. Vivek’s wife and actor Pallavi Joshi has a special role in the film, and she is also the producer of the film. Pallavi has been seen with Vivek at almost all promotional events of The Kashmir Files, and the couple is in the spotlight after the release of the film.

Vivek and Pallavi have worked together on many projects. “Working together has strengthened our bond," said Vivek Agnihotri. “Working together has had a profound effect on our marriage. We both respect each other’s professional abilities," says Vivek, according to a report in Aaj Tak.

The two first met at a concert, but their journey from love to marriage was a long one. The couple got married after dating for almost three years. Although not much is known about their personal lives, Vivek had once said that they met in 1990 at a rock concert. “She and I had no personal acquaintance at the time; But I think we had something in common, which is we were both getting bored at the concert," Vivek said.

Pallavi said, “I was thirsty and Vivek brought me something to drink. I didn’t like Vivek very much the first time. I thought he was a bit rude."

But later on, Vivek and Pallavi got along well. The two started to know each other better, both professionally and personally. The two then dated for about three years. The couple got married on June 28, 1997, in Mumbai. They have two children.

“Friendship is everything in married life," Vivek said. If there is no friendship in married life, it would be more clinical," he added.

