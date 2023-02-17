In heartbreaking news from Hollywood, Die Hard star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a form of dementia, his family revealed. In a statement to the press, the family said that Bruce is facing challenges with communication among other symptoms. Although it is ‘painful’, the family said that they are relieved to have gotten a clear diagnosis.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the statement read.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the family added.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the statement added.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the family concluded, with the statement being signed off by his wife, Emma Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

In March 2022, the family said that Bruce would not return to acting. He was diagnosed with Aphasia, a condition where a person loses the ability to communicate, at the time and his family said that he would be taking a step back from the spotlight.

