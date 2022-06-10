Differently Abled Rajinikanth Fan Still Waiting For Help Superstar Promised 3 Years Ago

Superstar Rajinikanth has an enormous fan base, which transcends the borders of Tamil Nadu. His fans watch his first-day, first show, gather in front of his house in numbers on his birthday to wish him, and have the ultimate wish to meet him someday. Among the many ardent fans of the superstar is Muthiah from Ellis Nagar of Madurai. The 35-year-old is differently abled as he suffers from a mental illness. But that has not taken away the zeal he has for Rajinikanth in him.

Muthiah has paper cutouts of Rajinikanth all over his room and that includes a photograph of his mother with Rajinikanth. Yes, his mother Letsumi got the opportunity to meet the superstar in person back in 2019 and had taken a photograph of the same. She had then appealed to the actor to provide aid for the treatment of her son. Rajinikanth had reportedly listened to her plea and promised her help.

However, after 3 years, Letsumi says that the help is yet to come from Rajinikanth’s side. She has said that she even visited Rajinikanth’s house several times in Chennai along with her son Muthiah and the photograph in her hand to remind him of his promise. However, she had been turned away from the gates by guards every time.

Letsumi has said that Muthiah would always ask his mother to take him along with her to the first show of Rajinikanth’s movie whenever one was released. She said that he even murmurs his name in his sleep, and hence Rajinikanth should remember his promise and help this ardent fan.

Muthiah has also said that he considers Rajinikanth as his lifeline and it is his wish to be able to star in a film with his idol.

