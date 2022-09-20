Diganth And Nidhi Subaiah To Join Hands After 12 Years For This Film

Actors Diganth and Nidhi Subaiah became one of the most loved on-screen pairs after they starred in Yogaraj Bhat’s film Pancharangi. After more than a decade, they are all set to team up again for Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, directed by Samarth B Kadkol.

The upcoming film will deal with the problems of southpaws. The word southpaw is used to describe people who perform most of their tasks with their left hand. This term is especially used in the game of baseball.

According to reports, Dignath and Nidhi will be seen essaying pivotal roles in Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana. It is also said that the Kannada film has already been on floors. Speculation is rife that the current shoot schedule of this film is expected to be concluded by October 7. Besides direction, Samarth Kadkol has also co-produced Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana with Gurudatha Ganiga. The makers have roped in Abhimanyu Sadanand for the film’s cinematography.

Gurudatha is every bit excited about this film. In a recent interview, Gurudatha shared that Dignath and Nidhi have impressed the audience with their on-screen romance. The Ambi Ning Vysaitho director also referred to their sizzling chemistry in the film Pancharangi. Gurudatha then said that he wished to bring back a glimpse of that nostalgia.

When asked about his decision of casting Nidhi in Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, he revealed that it had been a long time since the actress worked in a mainstream Kannada film. He further added that the Love Shagun star will play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana. The film is currently being shot in Bangalore.

More details about Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana are kept under wraps by the makers as of yet. It remains to be seen whether Dignath and Nidhi manage to impress the audience, yet again, after Pancharangi or not.

Pancharangi was released back in 2010. The film was appreciated for its feel-good factor and soulful music by critics and netizens alike. Alongside Dignath and Nidhi, Anant Nag and Sudha Belawadi also played prominent roles in Pancharangi.

