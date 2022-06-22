Diganth Manchale Is Stable After Cervical Spine Injury. Pics Inside

Kannada actor Dignath Manchale, on June 21, injured his neck while trying an adventure activity in Goa. The actor was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he got primary treatment. Post which, he was shifted to Manipal hospital in Bangalore.

Dr. Vidhyadhara S., HOD and Consultant Spine Surgeon has been treating Dignath. On Tuesday, The Hindu quoted him as saying, “Kannada cinestar Diganth Manchale is admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, post a sports injury he suffered. He is undergoing further evaluation. The medical team is taking all care to ensure his speedy recovery. We will release further updates on his clinical condition for his well-wishers."

Now, the Manipal hospital has released a statement, in which, they have said, “Diganth is recovering well and will possibly be discharged on Wednesday."

Several photos of the actor have surfaced online. And, in one of the photos, he is posing for the camera with a victory sign. In another photo, Dignath is being taken to the Manipal hospital.

Dignath Manchale is married to Aindrita Ray and recently, the actor’s father-in-law also talked about the accident. He told Times Of India, “Yesterday, in Goa, he was doing some sports activity. He was on the trampoline and suddenly he fell on his back. It’s a bit serious (injury) as there is a dislocation of the cervical vertebra. His fingers started numbing and since they didn’t have the proper equipment (to treat him) they thought they will shift him to Bangalore. But it was not advisable to shift him to Bangalore in this condition. I believe there was some arrangement by the Goa government and they arranged special aircraft for them. They are now on the way to Bangalore right now. They will land at the HAL airport and straight away shift him to Manipal. they will see the condition and most probably do the surgery today itself or tomorrow morning."

On the work front, Dignath Manchale will next be seen in Gaalipata 2, which will release in August. He made his acting debut in 2006 with the film Miss California.

Dignath Manchale is an avid rider, surfer, certified diver and rock climber. The actor surely loves adventure sports.

