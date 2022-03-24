Digital Rights of Gowri Ronanki Directorial PellisandaD Bagged By Zee5

PellisandaD, directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of Dr K Raghavendra Rao, hit the theatres on October 15, 2021, and received positive reviews. The film performed well at the box office and made reasonable collections.

As the film was well received by the audience, many who didn’t get to watch the film in theatres are awaiting the digital release of the romantic comedy. The digital rights of PellisandaD have been acquired by Zee5at a hefty rate. An official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

Meanwhile, earlier the rumours surfaced that Disney plus Hotstar had bagged the digital rights of the flick but in a statement, the OTT giant clarified that it wasn’t the case.

PellisandaD, starring Roshan Meka and Sreeleela in the lead, is a romantic comedy and remake of lead actor Roshann’s father Meka Srikanth’s 1996 film Pelli Sandadi. The original 1993 drama was a hit and paved Srikanth’s way in the Telugu film industry to become one of the most successful actors.

As Srikanth’s son Roshan headlined the sequel, it went on to become one of the most anticipated films of the industry. In addition to Roshan and Sreeleela, the film stars Posani Krishna Murali, Srinivas Reddy, Rajendra Prasad, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. The film has music by MM Keeravani. Earning positive reviews and collections from all centres, the film also emerged as a musical hit.

The film grossed 2.08 crore in Nizam. It also brought good revenue in other areas including- 1.06 crore in Uttaranchal, 93 lakhs including East-West, 9 lakh crore in Guntur and Krishna together, 35 lakhs in Nellore, and 7.06 crores share in Telangana. All in all, the film has grossed over Rs 8 crore worldwide.

