Digital, Satellite Rights of Vijay Deverkonda's Liger Sold at Whopping Price

Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Liger has entered its post-production stage. Reportedly, the digital rights of the sports drama have been sold to OTT giant Disney+Hotstar at a whopping price of 65 crores. Meanwhile, Star Ma is reported to have acquired the Telugu satellite rights of the film. Liger is slated to hit theatres on August 25.

The makers had, last year, shared a video, which created a sensation by garnering more than 20 million views. The film tells the story of a middle-class boy who sells tea in a Mumbai slum before going on to become a world boxing champion.

Liger also stars Mike Tyson. Nandamuri Balakrishna will be dubbing for the role of Mike Tyson, while Amitabh Bachchan will give his voice for the Hindi version. Liger has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in other regional languages as well. Karan Johar will be releasing the Hindi version of the film.

Advertisement

Puri Jagannadh, after delivering Pokiri and Business Man with Mahesh Babu, was looking to collaborate with him on Jana Gana Mana, announced a few years ago. However, the project was later dropped due to fallout between the two.

And now reports say Vijay Devarakonda may play the lead role in Puri’s dream project. The names of stars like Jhanvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, and Amitabh Bachchan have also been discussed to play important roles.

Jhanvi is being considered to play the female lead role. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan are being considered to play the antagonist and a special role, respectively.

The discussion is underway and an official announcement will soon be made by the makers. The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.