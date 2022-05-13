Digital Streaming Rights of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Sold To This OTT Giant

Mahesh Babu’s action drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was released on May 12. In the film, Mahesh Babu’s character is fighting the corrupt system with distinct vigour. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year as it marks Mahesh Babu’s return to the big screen after two years. The sizzling chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is being loved by the fans.

Now reports suggest that the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

It is worth noting that Amazon Prime had also bagged the OTT streaming rights of KGF: Chapter 2. The Mahesh Babu-starrer will be the latest addition to Amazon’s bouquet of South Indian films.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has received positive reviews from fans and mixed ones from critics, but this hasn’t deterred the cine-lovers from watching the film. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata minted close to Rs. 40 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. The film is doing well in international markets as well.

Trade analyst BA Raju tweeted on Thursday that Sarkaru Vaari Paata has collected more than Rs 7 crore in the U.S. since its release.

Recently, Mahesh Babu penned an open letter to his fans and also shared an update on his next project.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “The songs are already creating a sensation and I am confident that the movie will turn out to be a blockbuster. I will begin the regular shoot of my next film in June this year in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas."

Mahesh Babu will soon commence shooting for the Trivikram-directorial, which will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

