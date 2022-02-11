Digpal Lanjekar Directorial Pawankhind's Trailer Packed With Great Visuals, Action Scenes

The trailer of the much-awaited Pawankhind, the third of eight films to be directed by Digpal Lanjekar on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his army, is out The preceding films in the series were Farzand and Fatteshikast.

The film’s epic scale had been hinted at in previous previews and posters, but the new three-and-a-half-minute trailer, packed with action and dramatic beats, gives you a very clear indication of what to expect of the project.

While Ajay Purkar portrays the ferocious Bajiprabhu Deshpande, Sameer Dharmadikari plays the antagonist, General Siddi Jauhar.

The trailer takes us back to how Adilshahi general Siddi Jauhar’s soldiers besieged Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Chinmay Mandlekar) at Panhala fort for months (Sameer Dharmadhikari). After several failed attempts to breach the siege by Maratha chief Netaji Palkar, Shivaji and a few of his warriors devised a daring strategy to be carried out at night.

As it depicts different fighting scenes between Maratha soldiers and the Adilshahi army, the trailer contains a lot of blood and gore.

Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ajay Purkar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Ankit Mohan, Prajakta Mali, and Kshitee Jog appear in the film, which is based on the life of Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

The film is being by Almonds Creations in collaboration with AA Films. Digpal Lanjekar also wrote Pawankhind in addition to directing it.

The Battle of Pavan Khind, a historical rearguard final stand between the Maratha Warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of the Adilshah Sultanate on 13 July 1660 near Fort Vishalgad, near Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India, will be shown in the film.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on 10 June last year under the title Jungjauhar, but it was pushed back to 31 December and then 21 January 2022. The film is now scheduled to hit theatres on 18 February.

