Dil Chahta Hai Completes 21 Years: Sonali Kulkarni Takes A Stroll Down Memory Lane

Actor Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut film Dil Chahta Hai was released on August 10, 2001. The cult Bollywood film recently completed 21 years of its release. On Dil Chahta Hai’s 21st anniversary, actress Sonali Kulkarni took a stroll down memory lane to commemorate the special occasion.

She took to her Instagram handle to share one of the posters of the coming-of-age romance film. Along with the poster, Sonali wrote, “Dil Chahta Hai. Kabhi Na Beete Chamkile Din."

In no time after the post surfaced on Instagram, netizens have flocked to its comment section to lavish the film with heaps of praises. In addition to fans, Urmila Matondkar also commented on the post with heart emojis to celebrate the milestone. A user praised Urmila for celebrating her co-worker’s achievement. Apart from Urmila, Marathi actresses Shreya Bugde and Hemangi Kavi also commented on Sonali’s post. Furthermore, one user reminisced about seeing the film on the first day itself while others lauded Sonali’s performance as Pooja in Dil Chahta Hai.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sonali Kulkarni was last seen in a short film, titled Gajra. She will next be seen in Shrimati Umbrella and Tibba. Shrimati Umbrella is written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. It will release on October 10. According to reports, Shrimati Umbrella’s plot will revolve around a woman, whose life takes an unexpected turn after an unfortunate incident drastically changes her life forever. Apart from Sonali, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bharat Mistri, and Bryan Lawrence, to name a few, will also be seen playing key roles in Shrimati Umbrella. The film is produced by Elegant Pictures Limited.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tibba is directed by Gaurav Khati. The film stars Darsheel Safary and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. Tibba is currently in the post-production stage. Further details about the plot and crew of the film are yet to be known.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here