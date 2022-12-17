Dil Raju Calls Thalapathy Vijay A Bigger Star Than Ajith Kumar, Gets Brutally Trolled

Two of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay are clashing at the box office this Pongal. Ajith is collaborating with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor once again after Valimai for the upcoming film, Thunivu; while Vijay will be seen in Varisu, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Both films are of different genres, but there is bound to be a comparison between the two.

While Thunivu is a heist action film, Varisu is a light-hearted romantic film. Since Ajith and Vijay’s films are clashing at the box office after 8 years, the heat between fans of both actors is at its peak. In the midst of this, the producer of Varisu has made a controversial statement, further fueling the rivalry.

In a recent interview, Dil Raju called Vijay a bigger star than Ajith. Speaking about the number of screens allocated to both films, he said that since Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith, his film should have been allocated a greater number of screens. Both movies have been reportedly allocated 400 screens.

Advertisement

He even said that he will have a word with Udhayanidhi Stalin to request a greater number of screens for Varisu. His comments did not go down well with fans of Ajith Kumar, who called Dil Raju out for these remarks, and have been trolling him. This is how the internet reacted to his statement.

Both Varisu and Thunivu are slated for release on January 12 next year. The last time both the stars locked horns at the box office was in 2014, when Ajith’s Veeram and Vijay’s Jilla released on the same date.

Read all the Latest Movies News here