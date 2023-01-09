Dil Raju Postpones Release of Vijay's Varisudu In Telugu States, Know The Reason

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is just two days away from its grand release on January 11. The buildup to the release date has been a tense one due to the clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. It is known that Vijay has a sizable fan following in the Telugu-speaking states as well and hence the movie is also being released in Telugu as Varisudu. However, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vijay will not just have a face-off with Ajith Kumar alone but also with two of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema.

Varisudu coincides with the release of Chiranjeevi’s Walter Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy with the former releasing on January 13 and the latter on January 12. The release dates of both films have been fixed keeping the festive occasion of Sankranti in mind. Now, the producer of Dil Raju has made a statement regarding the major clash between these Tamil and Telugu films in this festive season.

Dil Raju, who primarily produces Telugu films, has produced Varisu too and is distributing the Telugu version titled Varisudu. In a recent press meeting, he has now stated that the release date of Varisudu has been postponed from January 11 to January 14. He said that the decision had been taken with the intention of getting more screens for Telugu films in the Telugu-speaking states. Only after the release of Walter Veerayya and Veera Simha reddy will Varisudu be released. The January 11 release date of the original Tamil version Varisu remains unchanged. Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipalli and has Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay.

